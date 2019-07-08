Episode 73 | This Week in Linux

On this episode of This Week in Linux, we got a LOT of big news from the Linux Kernel, Debian, GRUB, openSUSE’s Open Build Service, Mageia, Whonix, Linux Mint and more. We’ll also check out some hardware news regarding a portable monitor, some new hardware from NVidia and some new hardware from AMD. Speaking of AMD, Valve announced some exciting news for AMD gamers by improving Vulkan Shaders. We’ll also take a look at a new GNOME Shell replacement called Material Shell that has a lot of potential. We’ve got some anniversaries to celebrate for ZorinOS and GamingonLinux. T.hen we’ll round out the show with more Linux Gaming news featuring Rocket Leage. All that and much more on Your Weekly Source for Linux GNews.



