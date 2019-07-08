Episode 73 | This Week in Linux

   Shows This Week in Linux    2019-07-08  |  0

On this episode of This Week in Linux, we got a LOT of big news from the Linux Kernel, Debian, GRUB, openSUSE’s Open Build Service, Mageia, Whonix, Linux Mint and more. We’ll also check out some hardware news regarding a portable monitor, some new hardware from NVidia and some new hardware from AMD. Speaking of AMD, Valve announced some exciting news for AMD gamers by improving Vulkan Shaders. We’ll also take a look at a new GNOME Shell replacement called Material Shell that has a lot of potential. We’ve got some anniversaries to celebrate for ZorinOS and GamingonLinux. T.hen we’ll round out the show with more Linux Gaming news featuring Rocket Leage. All that and much more on Your Weekly Source for Linux GNews.

Sponsored by: do.co/tux

Downloads & Media:

MP3 OGG YouTube

Patron Exclusives:

Additional Links:

Segment Index

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Subscribe to This Week in Linux
This Week in Linux
Recent Posts
Archives

TuxDigital

TuxDigital is a Educational media channel that advocates for Linux-based operating systems through teaching, training, and distribution of information. TuxDigital aims to help people Use, Learn, and Enjoy Linux.

Contribute

© 2019 TuxDigital

LiveStream Banner