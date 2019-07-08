Episode 73 | This Week in Linux
On this episode of This Week in Linux, we got a LOT of big news from the Linux Kernel, Debian, GRUB, openSUSE’s Open Build Service, Mageia, Whonix, Linux Mint and more. We’ll also check out some hardware news regarding a portable monitor, some new hardware from NVidia and some new hardware from AMD. Speaking of AMD, Valve announced some exciting news for AMD gamers by improving Vulkan Shaders. We’ll also take a look at a new GNOME Shell replacement called Material Shell that has a lot of potential. We’ve got some anniversaries to celebrate for ZorinOS and GamingonLinux. T.hen we’ll round out the show with more Linux Gaming news featuring Rocket Leage. All that and much more on Your Weekly Source for Linux GNews.
Sponsored by: do.co/tux
Patron Exclusives:
Subscribe to This Week in Linux:MP3 RSS Feed OGG RSS Feed Email Android YouTube
Additional Links:
- https://destinationlinux.org/episode-128/
- https://destinationlinux.org/episode-129/ (coming soon)
- AMD = https://tuxdigital.com/2019/06/episode-70-this-week-in-linux/
- 32bit = https://tuxdigital.com/2019/06/episode-71-this-week-in-linux/
- 32bit = https://tuxdigital.com/2019/07/episode-72-this-week-in-linux/
Segment Index
- 00:52 = Sponsored by Digital Ocean · [link]
- 01:41 = Linux Kernel 5.2 Released · [link]
- 05:03 = Debian 10 “Buster” Released · [link]
- 08:45 = Pinebook Pro July News: Preorder Date · [link]
- 14:05 = Open Build Service 2.10 Released · [link]
- 17:19 = GRUB 2.04 Released · [link]
- 18:49 = Linux Mint 20.x Drops 32-bit Releases · [link]
- 21:28 = Mageia 7 Released · [link]
- 24:23 = Become a TuxDigital Patron on Patreon or Sponsus
- 25:57 = Whonix 15 Released · [link]
- 27:23 = 10 Years of Zorin & GamingOnLinux.com · [Links: zoringroup.com, gamingonlinux.com]
- 29:33 = Valve Asking For Testing New Mesa Shader Compiler · [link]
- 33:41 = Material Shell: Tiling GNOME Shell Extension · [link]
- 35:17 = Odake BladeX: 4K 15.6-inch Portable Monitor · [Links: indiegogo.com, phoronix.com]
- 37:41 = NVIDIA’s New GeForce RTX “SUPER” Series · [link]
- 40:40 = AMD Radeon Pro WX 3200 = $199 USD · [link]
- 42:01 = Rocket League Turns 4, Introduces Spike Rush Game Mode · [link]
- 46:12 = Outro