Episode 34 | This Week in Linux
On this episode of This Week in Linux: Linus Torvalds gave his opinion on Wireguard, Lubuntu Takes a New Direction, LineageOS launches their annual Summer Survey, and Hiri’s Experience with Selling on Linux. Then we’ll check out some distro news from Slackware, OpenWRT, Ubuntu LTS, and RebeccaBlackOS. Later in the show, we’ll look at the new NetSpectre vulnerability varient, Forbes’ 5 Reasons to Switch to Linux, a really interesting blog post from the KDE Team about Plasma’s Engineering and finally we’ll check out some Linux Gaming news. All that and much more!
Segment Index
- 00:00 = Intro
- 00:57 = Info about TuxDigital’s Telegram, Discord and more · [link]
- 01:37 = Linus Torvalds on Wireguard · [Links: 1, 2]
- 03:05 = Lubuntu: Taking a New Direction · [link]
- 07:17 = GNOME 3.30 Enters Beta · [link]
- 08:40 = KDE Blog on Plasma Engineering · [link]
- 11:47 = LineageOS Summer Survey · [link]
- 13:05 = OpenWrt 18.06.0 final · [link]
- 15:10 = Hiri’s Experience with Selling on Linux · [link]
- 20:39 = New NetSpectre Variant · [Links: 1, 2]
- 22:17 = GPD Pocket 2 Crowdfunding · [link]
- 25:13 = Financial Issues for Slackware · [link]
- 28:37 = 18.04.1 LTS Now Available · [link]
- 30:27 = RebeccaBlackOS 2018-07-24 · [link]
- 31:40 = Forbes’ 5 Reasons to Switch To Linux · [link]
- 35:08 = SteamOS 3.0 “Clockwerk” · [link]
- 36:48 = Ballistic Overkill Rounds Update · [link]
- 39:03 = Humble Sports Bundle · [link]
- 40:51 = Outro