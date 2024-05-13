370: Interview with GloriousEggroll about Proton-GE, Nobara, and more

Download as MP3

Chapters:

00:00:00 Intro

00:01:04 Interview with Glorious Eggroll

00:10:32 Proton-GE

00:16:50 Motivations

00:19:26 Lutris booth at SCaLE 21x

00:22:47 Lutris

00:28:10 Nobara Linux

00:35:49 Update to Fedora 40

00:38:28 Umu, the Unified Linux Wine Game Launcher

00:48:08 Anti-Cheat

00:54:12 Cloud Gaming

00:57:36 League of Legends

01:03:56 Developer Excitment

01:07:56 Biggest Challenges

01:10:15 FSR

01:12:41 Typical Workday

01:16:50 Advice

01:22:21 Lighting Round

01:30:41 Outro

