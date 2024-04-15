366: Interview with Jon “maddog” Hall, a true LEGEND of Linux

Download as MP3

Hosted by:

Michael Tunnell = https://michaeltunnell.com

Ryan (DasGeek) = https://dasgeek.net

Jill Bryant = https://jilllinuxgirl.com

Chapters:

00:00:00 Intro

00:01:15 Community Feedback

00:12:53 Interview with Jon “maddog” Hall

00:37:33 More with a Legend of Linux

01:08:38 Events

01:10:36 Outro

Links:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jon_Hall_(programmer)

https://www.lpi.org/

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Linux_Professional_Institute

https://twitter.com/maddoghall

https://www.linkedin.com/in/maddog/