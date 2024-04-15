tuxdigital-logo-horizontal

366: Interview with Jon “maddog” Hall, a true LEGEND of Linux

Download as MP3

Sponsored by LINBIT: Visit destinationlinux.net/linbit to learn how LINBIT’s OSS, based on DRBD® and LINSTOR®, can be used for Kubernetes, CloudStack, OpenNebula, and more.
Support the show by becoming a patron at tuxdigital.com/membership or get some swag at tuxdigital.com/store

Hosted by:

Michael Tunnell = https://michaeltunnell.com
Ryan (DasGeek) = https://dasgeek.net
Jill Bryant = https://jilllinuxgirl.com

Chapters:

00:00:00 Intro
00:01:15 Community Feedback
00:11:55 Sponsored by Namecheap
00:12:53 Interview with Jon “maddog” Hall
00:36:14 Sponsored by LINBIT
00:37:33 More with a Legend of Linux
01:08:38 Events
01:10:36 Outro

Links:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jon_Hall_(programmer)
https://www.lpi.org/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Linux_Professional_Institute
https://twitter.com/maddoghall
https://www.linkedin.com/in/maddog/

Leave a Comment

Start the discussion at forum.tuxdigital.com

Hosted by: Ryan (DasGeek), Jill Bryant, Michael Tunnell

About Destination Linux

Destination Linux is a weekly conversational podcast about sharing our passion for Linux & Open Source. Destination Linux is a show for all experience levels, whether you’re a beginner to Open Source or a Guru of Sudo, this is the podcast for you. Destination Linux covers a wide range of topics from the latest news, discussions on Linux & Open Source, gaming on Linux, unique in-depth interviews and much more!

Share the show: https://destinationlinux.net

Subscribe

More Episodes

Episode Archive

Related Podcasts

TuxDigital is supported with crowdfunding and limited advertising.

Become a Patron
TuxDigital is a media network powered by Linux & Open Source designed to bring passionate creators together to spread our love of open-source, technology, and Linux.​

Social Media

Twitter Mastodon Youtube Instagram Facebook-f Discord Telegram