Search
Close this search box.

363: PipeWire Interview with Wim Taymans, Revolutionizing Audio & Video on Linux

Download as MP3

On this week’s episode, we have a special guest joining us to discuss his work with making our lives better in Linux audio. Of course, this work has helped everyone at this point, but ever since it was first usable in Fedora we’ve been singing the praises of PipeWire, and Wim Taymans is joining us this week for an interview about the project that has revolutionized how Linux handles multimedia.

Namecheap ad: Want to build your dream website but on a budget? Get your domain name and reliable hosting for less! Visit destinationlinux.net/namecheap
LINBIT ad: Visit destinationlinux.net/linbit to learn how LINBIT’s OSS, based on DRBD® and LINSTOR®, can be used for Kubernetes, CloudStack, OpenNebula, and more.
Support the show by becoming a patron at tuxdigital.com/membership or get some swag at tuxdigital.com/store

Hosted by:

Michael Tunnell = https://michaeltunnell.com
Ryan (DasGeek) = https://dasgeek.net
Jill Bryant = https://jilllinuxgirl.com

Chapters:

00:00 Intro
00:47 PipeWire with Wim Taymans – [link]
15:20 Namecheap [ad] – [link]
16:18 PipeWire with Wim Taymans continued
27:32 LINBIT [ad] – [link]
28:51 more about PipeWire with Wim Taymans
39:51 DL Crew went to SCaLE & got sick – [link]
42:16 Outro

Leave a Comment

Join the discussion at forum.tuxdigital.com

Hosted by: Ryan (DasGeek), Jill Bryant, Michael Tunnell

About Destination Linux

Destination Linux is a weekly conversational podcast about sharing our passion for Linux & Open Source. Destination Linux is a show for all experience levels, whether you’re a beginner to Open Source or a Guru of Sudo, this is the podcast for you. Destination Linux covers a wide range of topics from the latest news, discussions on Linux & Open Source, gaming on Linux, unique in-depth interviews and much more!

More Episodes

Episode Archive

Related Podcasts

TuxDigital is supported with crowdfunding and limited advertising.

Become a Patron
TuxDigital is a media network powered by Linux & Open Source designed to bring passionate creators together to spread our love of open-source, technology, and Linux.​

Social Media

Twitter Mastodon Youtube Instagram Facebook-f Discord Telegram