363: PipeWire Interview with Wim Taymans, Revolutionizing Audio & Video on Linux

Download as MP3

On this week’s episode, we have a special guest joining us to discuss his work with making our lives better in Linux audio. Of course, this work has helped everyone at this point, but ever since it was first usable in Fedora we’ve been singing the praises of PipeWire, and Wim Taymans is joining us this week for an interview about the project that has revolutionized how Linux handles multimedia.

Namecheap ad: Want to build your dream website but on a budget? Get your domain name and reliable hosting for less! Visit destinationlinux.net/namecheap

LINBIT ad: Visit destinationlinux.net/linbit to learn how LINBIT’s OSS, based on DRBD® and LINSTOR®, can be used for Kubernetes, CloudStack, OpenNebula, and more.

Support the show by becoming a patron at tuxdigital.com/membership or get some swag at tuxdigital.com/store

Hosted by:

Michael Tunnell = https://michaeltunnell.com

Ryan (DasGeek) = https://dasgeek.net

Jill Bryant = https://jilllinuxgirl.com

Chapters:

00:00 Intro

00:47 PipeWire with Wim Taymans – [link]

15:20 Namecheap [ad] – [link]

16:18 PipeWire with Wim Taymans continued

27:32 LINBIT [ad] – [link]

28:51 more about PipeWire with Wim Taymans

39:51 DL Crew went to SCaLE & got sick – [link]

42:16 Outro