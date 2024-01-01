Search
353: Interview with Mark Shuttleworth at the Ubuntu Summit

On this episode of Destination Linux (353), Mark Shuttleworth joins us for an interview at the Ubuntu Summit to discuss Ubuntu, Ubuntu Summit, AI, the importance of open-source contributions and the positive impact it can have on industries.

Special Guests:

Mark Shuttleworth
Link: https://ubuntu.com

Chapters:

00:00 Destination Linux 353 Intro
00:49 Community Feedback
07:47 NAMECHEAP – [ link ]
08:46 Interview: Mark Shuttleworth
27:40 LINBIT – [ link ]
28:58 Interview: Mark Shuttleworth Cont.
43:52 Gaming: MrBid an AI Generated game
45:33 Software Spotlight: Exercise Timer
47:34 Tips and Tricks: Alternativeto
49:13 Events
50:17 Outro

  1. Still a little puzzled why you have not mentioned Wger for exercise/nutrition logging?

  2. Why does the graphic for this episode show Exlusive and not ExClusive?

    Also the link in my podcast catcher points to 352

  3. I have the same error here.

  5. We did, back on episode 323 in May of last year.

    Ooops, my bad, thanks for reporting. Fixing now.
    Edit: Fixed

Participants

About Destination Linux

Destination Linux is a weekly conversational podcast about sharing our passion for Linux & Open Source. Destination Linux is a show for all experience levels, whether you’re a beginner to Open Source or a Guru of Sudo, this is the podcast for you. Destination Linux covers a wide range of topics from the latest news, discussions on Linux & Open Source, gaming on Linux, unique in-depth interviews and much more!

