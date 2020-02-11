Episode 92 | This Week in Linux
On this episode of This Week in Linux, we have a jam packed episode! Linux Kernel 5.5 was released and we have a ton of Distro News from Solus, elementaryOS, Tails, Kali Linux, and Red Hat. A nasty Sudo Bug was found and fixed, we’ll discuss this and let you know if you might be affected or not. Pine64 announced their new HardROCK64 and we got updates for the PinePhone. Canonical announces their new Anbox Cloud service. In App News, we got new releases for Kdenlive and RawTherapee as well as an announcement from ProtonMail for a new Calendar service. Speaking of Proton, we saw new releases for WINE 5.0 & Proton 5.0 from Valve. We’ve got a lot of hardware news as well with the Kubuntu Focus Laptop, the NitroPad and a new hardware podcast from DLN. All that and much more on Your Weekly Source for Linux GNews!
Segment Index
- 01:05 = Eric from DLN Xtend · [dlnxtend.com]
- 01:15 = Kernel 5.5 Released · [link]
- 04:36 = Solus 4.1 Released · [link]
- 07:08 = Tails 4.2 Released · [link]
- 09:45 = Kali Linux Removing Default Root User · [link]
- 14:24 = elementary OS 5.1 & AppCenter · [link]
- 19:06 = James Whitehurst = New President of IBM · [link]
- 22:03 = Nasty Sudo Bug Found (and Fixed) · [link]
- 23:40 = Pine64 HardROCK64, PinePhone & More · [link]
- 27:41 = Canonical Anbox Cloud · [link]
- 31:37 = Kdenlive 19.12.2 Released · [link]
- 33:27 = RawTherapee 5.8 Released · [link]
- 34:29 = Kubuntu Focus Laptop · [link]
- 37:03 = Hardware Addicts = New DLN Podcast · [link]
- 41:31 = NitroPad: Secure Laptop · [link]
- 43:14 = ProtonMail’s Google Calendar Alternative · [link]
- 44:53 = New Releases for WINE & Proton · [link]
