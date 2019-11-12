Episode 87 | This Week in Linux
On this episode of This Week in Linux, Pine64 announces the pre-orders for the PinePhone are coming this week! AMD Announces Latest Threadripper & Ryzen 9 CPUs. We’ve got the results from the openSUSE Name Change vote. In Distro News, Ubuntu pledges support for Raspberry Pis, elementary OS Adds Flatpak Support, and we got new releases from KaOS and Chrome OS. Microsoft confirms that their Edge browser is coming to Linux. Linus Torvalds was interviewed recently where he declared he is ‘Not a Programmer Anymore’, we’ll take a closer look at that. In Linux Gaming News, Steam releases beta support for Containers in Steam for Linux. Google Reveals Stadia Launch Games and further info on the service. We also got some really interesting news from Valve where they might launch their own Stadia competitor called “Steam Cloud Gaming”. All that and much more on Your Weekly Source for Linux GNews!
Segment Index
- 01:03 = Sponsored by Digital Ocean · [link]
- 03:16 = PinePhone Available to Pre-Order Soon! · [Links: pine64.org, DasGeek Unboxing Video]
- 12:39 = AMD Announces Latest Threadripper & Ryzen CPUs · [amd.com]
- 15:12 = openSUSE Votes on Name Change · [lwn.net]
- 16:22 = Ubuntu for Raspberry Pi · [ubuntu.com]
- 19:28 = elementary OS Adds Flatpak Support · [elementary.io]
- 24:11 = KaOS 2019.10 Released · [kaosx.us]
- 31:21 = Linus Torvalds: ‘Not a Programmer Anymore’ · [zdnet.com]
- 34:27 = Chrome OS 78 Released · [blog.google]
- 37:59 = Microsoft’s Edge Browser Coming to Linux · [phoronix.com]
- 39:28 = Steam For Linux Containers Support · [steamcommunity.com]
- 42:54 = Google Reveals Stadia Launch Games · [blog.google]
- 45:03 = Valve Might Launch “Steam Cloud Gaming” · [gamingonlinux.com]
