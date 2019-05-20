Episode 67 | This Week in Linux
On this episode of This Week in Linux, we’ll check out some Distro News from Peppermint OS, ArcoLinux, LuneOS & IPFire. We got a couple apps to talking about like Nextclou0…d and a new Wallpaper tool that has quite a bit of potential. We’ll take a look at what is to come with the next version of KDE Plasma. Intel users have gotten some more bad news regarding a new security vulnerability. Later in the show, we’ll cover some interesting information regarding a couple governments saving money by switching to Linux. Then finally we’ll check out some Linux Gaming News. All that and much more on your Weekly Source for Linux GNews!
- 00:44 = SouthEast LinuxFest Announcement · [link]
- 02:22 = Zombieload / MDS Vulnerabilities · [link]
- 06:48 = Nextcloud 16 Released · [link]
- 08:54 = Peppermint 10 Released · [link]
- 12:02 = KDE Plasma 5.16 Beta Released · [link]
- 15:53 = IPFire Version 2.23 Core Update 131 · [link]
- 17:31 = ArcoLinux 19.05.2 Released · [link]
- 20:35 = Indian State Saves $400 Million w/ Linux · [link]
- 22:53 = South Korea Planning Linux Migration · [link]
- 24:41 = Superpaper v1.1.1 Released · [link]
- 27:23 = LuneOS running on the Pinephone devkit · [link]
- 30:45 = Valve: SteamOS, Steam Client Beta, Proton · [Links: SteamOS & Proton, Steam Client Beta]
- 34:01 = Sony & Microsoft to Explore Collaboration · [link]
- 37:26 = id Software Going All-In with Vulkan · [link]
- 41:33 = Outro