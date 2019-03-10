Episode 58 | This Week in Linux

   Shows This Week in Linux    2019-03-10  |  0

On this episode of This Week in Linux. We talk about the latest release of man-pages 5.0, Wireshark 3.0, Minetest 5.0, DAV1D video decoder and more. We also will cover some new distro releases with Pardus, 4MLinux, and Condres OS. We’ll also talk about some Linux Mobile news with Maru OS and Purism’s PureOS. Later in the show, we’ll discuss some unfortunate news regarding Microsoft potentially ending support for Skype for Web on Linux and Europe might be introducing some terrible regulations regarding firmware. Then we’ll end on a positive note by rounding out the show with some Linux Gaming news like a new Free to Play game and some new Humble Bundles. All that and much more on your Weekly Source for Linux GNews.

Sponsored by: do.co/tux

Downloads & Media:

MP3 OGG YouTube

Patron Exclusives:

Unedited Show Live Stream Aftershow Live Stream

Segment Index

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Subscribe to This Week in Linux
This Week in Linux
Recent Posts
Archives

TuxDigital

TuxDigital is a Educational media channel that advocates for Linux-based operating systems through teaching, training, and distribution of information. TuxDigital aims to help people Use, Learn, and Enjoy Linux.

Contribute

© 2019 TuxDigital

LiveStream Banner