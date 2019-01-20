Episode 51 | This Week in Linux
On this episode of This Week in Linux, we got some new announcements from Inkscape, Purism, Solus, Mozilla, and Steam. We’ll also check out some new Distro releases from Netrunner, Deeping, Android X86 and more. Then we’ll look at some new hardware offerings from Purism and Entroware. Later in the show will talk about some drama happening with a project’s licensing issues and then we’ll round out the episode with some Linux Gaming news including some sales from Humble Bundle. All that and much more!
- 00:43 = Sponsored by Digital Ocean · [link]
- 01:43 = Inkscape 1.0 Alpha Released · [link]
- 04:47 = Mozilla Axed Firefox’s Test Pilot · [link]
- 08:03 = eDEX-UI v2.0.0 · [link]
- 10:05 = Purism Announces “PureOS Store” · [link]
- 12:20 = Plasma 5.15 Beta · [link]
- 16:21 = Solus Plans for 2019 · [link]
- 18:41 = Netrunner KDE 19.01 “Blackbird” Released · [link]
- 21:46 = Deepin 15.9 Released · [link]
- 24:03 = 600 days of postmarketOS · [link]
- 27:46 = Android-x86 8.1 Released · [link]
- 29:09 = MongoDB’s SSPL = “Not Open Source” · [Links: RedHat.com, Debian.org, ZDNet.com]
- 32:15 = Entroware Hades: AMD Linux Desktop · [link]
- 33:58 = Purism Announces New Librem Laptops · [link]
- 35:55 = Smart TV Data Collection · [link]
- 38:35 = Steam Client Updates & Plans · [Links: Steam, GamingonLinux.com]
- 41:03 = Humble Double Fine Presents Bundle · [link]
- 44:43 = Rocket League: Cross-Platform Play & Sale · [Links: RocketLeague.com, Humble Store (#affiliate)]
