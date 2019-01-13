Episode 50 | This Week in Linux
On this episode of This Week in Linux, Linus Torvalds announced that the Linux 5.0 Kernel is coming soon. We got some Linux Mobile news from UBports Ubuntu Touch and Purism Librem 5. Then in App News, Bash 5.0 is out and we’ll check out some new interesting apps like a new Password Manager and subtitles syncing tool. In distro news, we’ll look at some news from Clonezilla Live, Funtoo, and Fedora. Later in the show we’ll check out some Security News for Metasploit and a new 2FA phishing tool. Then we’ll finish out the show with some Linux Gaming news for Super Tux Kart and A Story About My Uncle. All that and much more!
Segment Index
- 00:47 = Sponsored by Digital Ocean · [link]
- 02:16 = Linux 5.0 Kernel Coming Soon · [link]
- 05:14 = Ubuntu Touch OTA-7 Release · [link]
- 07:38 = Purism Shares Librem 5 Progress Update · [link]
- 09:09 = Bash 5.0 Released · [link]
- 10:51 = Buttercup Password Manager · [link]
- 13:52 = SubSync: Auto Subtitle Synchronization Tool · [link]
- 16:29 = Clonezilla Live 2.6.0-37 Released · [link]
- 18:13 = Funtoo Linux 1.3 Released · [link]
- 21:02 = Fedora 31 Possible Delay Update · [link]
- 22:54 = Entroware Launches Ares All-In-One PC · [Links: Entroware.com, Forbes.com]
- 25:55 = AMD Radeon VII GPU & more at CES 2019 · [Links: GamingonLinux.com, AMD Keynote Video]
- 29:15 = Metasploit 5.0 Released · [link]
- 30:17 = New Pentest Tool to Phish 2FA Codes · [link]
- 34:40 = New Systemd Security Holes Uncovered · [link]
- 39:08 = Humble Photography Books Bundle · [link]
- 41:01 = A Story About My Uncle Giveaway · [link]
- 43:19 = SuperTuxKart Online Multiplayer Beta · [link]
- 46:16 = Steam Play hit 500 Platinum Games on ProtonDB · [link]
