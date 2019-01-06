Episode 49 | This Week in Linux
On this episode of This Week in Linux, there’s a brand new release of the Linux Kernel with 4.20. The EU is offering Bug Bounties for Open Source software and MIPS has announced it’s going to become Open Source. We’ll have a follow up to the Necuno Mobile topic from Episode 45 and then we’ll take a look at some Distro News for Septor Linux, OviOS and One Laptop Per Child. Then we’ll cover some App News from Syncthing, Mixxx, Darktable, RawTherapee, KStars, and much more. Later in the show, we’ll talk about some Linux Gaming news. All that and much more!
Segment Index
- 02:28 = Linux Kernel 4.20 Released · [link]
- 02:28 = Linux Kernel 4.20 Released · [link]
- 06:03 = EU Offers Open Source Security Bounties · [link]
- 08:17 = MIPS To Become Open Source · [link]
- 10:46 = Necunos Smartphone Now Taking Pre-Orders · [link]
- 15:44 = Septor Linux 2019 Released · [link]
- 18:18 = OviOS Linux 3.0 Released · [link]
- 21:15 = OLPC OS 13.2.10 Released · [Links: OLPC, Pinebook]
- 26:28 = Syncthing Version 1.0.0 Released · [link]
- 29:55 = Mixxx 2.2 Released · [link]
- 31:40 = Darktable 2.6.0 Released · [link]
- 33:35 = RawTherapee 5.5 Released · [link]
- 35:05 = gitbatch 0.3.0 Released · [link]
- 37:03 = KStars v3.0.0 Now Available · [link]
- 39:21 = TeejeeTech No Longer Open Source · [link]
- 45:35 = SuperTux 0.6.0 Released · [link]
- 46:54 = Lutris 0.5 Redesign Beta Released · [link]
- 48:51 = Intel Continues Linux Steam Integration · [link]
- 50:52 = Outro