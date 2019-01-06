Episode 49 | This Week in Linux

On this episode of This Week in Linux, there’s a brand new release of the Linux Kernel with 4.20. The EU is offering Bug Bounties for Open Source software and MIPS has announced it’s going to become Open Source. We’ll have a follow up to the Necuno Mobile topic from Episode 45 and then we’ll take a look at some Distro News for Septor Linux, OviOS and One Laptop Per Child. Then we’ll cover some App News from Syncthing, Mixxx, Darktable, RawTherapee, KStars, and much more. Later in the show, we’ll talk about some Linux Gaming news. All that and much more!

