Episode 48 | This Week in Linux

On this episode of This Week in Linux, we have a LOT of Distro News from Linux Mint, Peppermint, MX Linux, GParted, Lubuntu and Bedrock Linux. If you haven’t heard of Bedrock, you will certainly want to stick around for that. Then we’ll check out some App News from VirtualBox, Handbrake and some command-line goodies, Grep & Sed. Later in the show, we’ll cover some Core News with Coreboot and everyone’s favorite, systemd. There’s also some Linux Gaming sales we’ll check out as well as a Hacking Books Bundle from Humble Bundle. All that and much more!

Segment Index

  • 00:46 = 20% OFF “Linux is Everywhere” Shirts, Hoodies, etc · [link]
  • 01:26 = VirtualBox 6.0 Released · [link]
  • 04:31 = HandBrake 1.2 Released · [link]
  • 07:05 = Grep 3.3 & Sed 4.6 Released · [Links: Grep, Sed]
  • 10:37 = Mir 1.1 Released · [link]
  • 13:18 = Hacking for the Holidays – Humble Bundle · [link]
  • 15:17 = Linux Mint 19.1 Released · [link]
  • 17:41 = GParted Live 0.33.0-1 Released · [link]
  • 20:41 = Lubuntu To Deprecate 32-Bit Releases · [link]
  • 24:35 = Peppermint 9 Respin Released · [link]
  • 29:40 = MX Linux 18 Released · [link]
  • 32:44 = Bedrock Linux 0.7 “Poki” Released · [link]
  • 35:30 = Coreboot 4.9 Released · [link]
  • 37:16 = systemd 240 Released · [link]
  • 39:35 = Purism’s Librem 5 Developer Kits Shipping · [link]
  • 42:31 = Linux Gaming Winter Sales · [Links: Steam, Itch.io]
  • 44:59 = Microsoft’s Project Mu: Open Source UEFI · [link]
This Week in Linux
