Episode 47 | This Week in Linux
On this episode of This Week in Linux, we got a lot of application releases to talk about like Nextcloud, Firefox, Vivaldi, Kdenlive and more. We got an update for the Emby proprietary news we covered last week, there’s a fork. The kernel team are discussing the potential removal of the x32 Subarchitecture. There’s some possibilities that Intel could be Open-Sourcing the FSP and we’ll talk about what that could mean. Later in the show we’ll talk Security News related to a SQLite Bug, New Malware Families Discovered, Apple’s T2 Chip issues with Linux and yet another security hole found in Google+. Then we’ll round out the show with some Linux Gaming news including some great games on sale. All that and much more!
Segment Index
- 00:56 = Linux is Everywhere = 20% OFF Coupon · [link]
- 01:39 = Nextcloud 15 Released · [link]
- 06:20 = Firefox 64.0 Released · [link]
- 10:49 = Vivaldi 2.2 Released · [link]
- 13:35 = KDE Applications 18.12 Released · [link]
- 16:47 = Kdenlive 18.12 and Refactoring News · [link]
- 20:44 = Jellyfin: Fork of Emby Media Server · [link]
- 22:51 = x32 Subarchitecture May Be Removed · [link]
- 24:33 = Intel Might Open-Source The FSP · [link]
- 27:53 = Namecheap Holiday Sale · [link]
- 29:40 = SQLite Bug Becomes Remote Code Execution · [link]
- 32:31 = ESET Discovers 21 New Malware Families · [link]
- 35:19 = Apple’s T2 Chip Blocks Installing Linux · [link]
- 38:32 = Google+ New Security Hole Found · [link]
- 41:02 = Discord Store: 90/10 Revenue Split · [link]
- 43:00 = New Juggernaut Mode for Ballistic Overkill · [link]
- 45:57 = Steam Link for Raspberry Pi Released · [link]
- 47:30 = Holiday Sales from Humble Store & GOG · [Links: Humble Sale, GOG Sale]
- 50:16 = Outro