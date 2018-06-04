Episode 29 | This Week in Linux

   Shows This Week in Linux    2018-06-04  |  0

On this episode of This Week in Linux, we got some big distro releases from openSUSE, Linux Lite, CRUX and Knoppix as well as some beta releases for Linux Mint and Bodhi Linux. The new Atari VCS is now available for Pre-Order on Indiegogo. LXQt released the 0.13.0 version the desktop environment. The EU’s General Data Protection Regulation went into affect this week. Thunderbolt Networking is now available in NetworkManager. systemd announced a new interesting container like feature called Portable Services. Then we’ll take a look at some interesting Security News and later some rather unfortunate news from Huawei. All that and much more!

Downloads & Media:

MP3 OGG YouTube

Patron Exclusives:

Unedited Show Live Stream Aftershow Live Stream

Segment Index

  • 00:53 = TuxDigital at SELF Announcement
  • 03:59 = openSUSE Leap 15 Released · [link]
  • 07:17 = LXQt 0.13.0 Released · [link]
  • 08:42 = Nautilus Executing Binaries and Scripts · [Links: 1, 2]
  • 10:25 = EU’s General Data Protection Regulation · [link]
  • 13:29 = Betas for Linux Mint 19 & Bodhi 5.0 · [Links: 1, 2]
  • 15:21 = Atari VCS on Indiegogo · [link]
  • 20:11 = TextSuggest – Text Expansion · [link]
  • 23:15 = Cryptominer Found in Snap Store · [link]
  • 27:18 = Thunderbolt Networking in NetworkManager · [link]
  • 29:17 = Slipstream – Retro-inspired Racer · [link]
  • 31:09 = CRUX 3.4 & Knoppix 8.2 Released · [Links: 1, 2]
  • 32:33 = Linux Lite 4.0 Released · [link]
  • 34:09 = Ubuntu 18.10 Desktop Plans · [link]
  • 36:02 = Systemd Introduces “Portable Services” · [link]
  • 36:59 = Huawei Announcements = Cool then Awful · [Links: 1, 2]
  • 39:10 = FBI Says To Reboot Your Router · [link]
  • 42:26 = #eFail Vulnerability · [link]
  • 44:45 = Purism Announces PureKey · [link]
  • 46:14 = Outro

 

Subscribe to This Week in Linux
This Week in Linux
Recent Posts
Archives

TuxDigital

TuxDigital is a Educational media channel that advocates for Linux-based operating systems through teaching, training, and distribution of information. TuxDigital aims to help people Use, Learn, and Enjoy Linux.

Contribute

© 2018 TuxDigital

LiveStream Banner