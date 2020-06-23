This Week in Linux 107: Krita 4.3, FFmpeg 4.3, FreeNAS on Linux, postmarketOS PinePhone
On this episode of This Week in Linux, we’ve got a lot of great news with a bunch of App releases. We’ve got new releases from Krita, FFMpeg, Strawberry music layer, nativefier which is a really cool desktop app creator for webapps, and more. We’ve also got some news from Pine64 about a new community edition of the PinePhone for the postmarketOS project. Later in the show, we’ll check out some Distro news from TrueNAS aka FreeNAS and elementaryOS. Then we’ll round out the show with some looks at the latest Humble Bundles available. All that and much more on Your Weekly Source for Linux GNews!
Downloads & Media
Segment Index
- 00:00 = Intro
- 00:50 = Sponsored by Digital Ocean · [do.co/dln]
- 03:18 = Krita 4.3.0 Released
- 08:03 = FFmpeg 4.3 Released
- 11:02 = TrueNAS (FreeNAS) is Coming to Linux
- 15:51 = PinePhone: postmarketOS Community Edition
- 21:18 = FrontPageLinux.com
- 23:19 = Destination Linux Podcast
- 25:40 = Become a Patron of TuxDigital & TWinL
- 27:59 = Laptops Shipping with elementary OS 5.1.5
- 31:52 = nativefier: Make Any Webpage Into A Desktop App
- 34:49 = Strawberry 0.6.12 Released
- 39:40 = A Bunch of Humble Bundles (6)
- 39:59 = Humble Codemasters Bundle 2020
- 40:47 = Book Bundle: Technology Essentials for Business by Manning Publications
- 41:12 = Book Bundle: Secure Your Stuff By Apress
- 41:54 = Book Bundle: Boredom Busters By Abrams & Chronicle Books
- 42:27 = Book Bundle: Digital & Wireless Networks By Taylor & Francis
- 42:45 = Book Bundle: Geek Today Boss Tomorrow By Mango Publishing
- 44:31 = Outro
Now I know negative version numbers counting up to 0.0 is a thing…
I didn’t know until now and the only reaction I can give to that is:
