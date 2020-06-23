This Week in Linux 107: Krita 4.3, FFmpeg 4.3, FreeNAS on Linux, postmarketOS PinePhone

On this episode of This Week in Linux, we’ve got a lot of great news with a bunch of App releases. We’ve got new releases from Krita, FFMpeg, Strawberry music layer, nativefier which is a really cool desktop app creator for webapps, and more. We’ve also got some news from Pine64 about a new community edition of the PinePhone for the postmarketOS project. Later in the show, we’ll check out some Distro news from TrueNAS aka FreeNAS and elementaryOS. Then we’ll round out the show with some looks at the latest Humble Bundles available. All that and much more on Your Weekly Source for Linux GNews!

