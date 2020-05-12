This Week in Linux 103: XRdesktop, 700% Increase to Linux Marketshare, Firefox, MNT Reform
Segment Index
- 00:58 = DLN Patrons Chat Live Stream Announcement · [Timezone Converter]
- 01:37 = Sponsored by Digital Ocean · [do.co/dln]
- 02:26 = xrdesktop 0.14 with OpenXR Support · [collabora.com]
- 06:23 = Firefox 76.0 Released · [mozilla.org]
- 11:49 = Manjaro Linux + Star Labs Linux Laptops · [starlabs.systems]
- 15:49 = MNT Reform: DIY Open Laptop · [crowdsupply.com]
- 23:47 = herbstluftwm 0.8.2 Released · [herbstluftwm.org]
- 27:50 = NOAFtodo: ncurses TODO-manager · [github.com]
- 30:46 = Front Page Linux · [Links: frontpagelinux.com, Linux++, Lenovo + Fedora Thinkpads]
- 33:12 = Destination Linux · [Links: destinationlinux.org, DL171, DL172, DL173]
- 34:56 = Become a Patron of TuxDigital & TWinL · [tuxdigital.com/contribute]
- 36:19 = Linux Marketshare 7x Increase Last Month · [techradar.com]
- 39:54 = LGW Interview with Ell, GIMP Core Developer · [libregraphicsworld.org]
- 41:25 = Netherlands & Munich to use “Public Code” · [Links: fsfe.org (Munich), fsfe.org (Netherlands)]
- 51:26 = Humble Bundle Bonanza
- 56:17 = Outro
Humble Bundles:
- Book Bundle: Definitive Guides to All Things Programming by O’Reilly
- Book Bundle: C# & .NET Core by Packt
- Book Bundle: Fun with STEM by Adams Media
- Asmodee Digital Play With Friends Bundle
- Big Music Bundle for Games, Films, and Content Creators
- Comics Bundle: The Walking Dead by Image Comics/Skybound Entertainment
