This Week in Linux 102: Inkscape 1.0, Fedora 32, Ubuntu Flavours, Pop!_OS, Red Hat, openSUSE & More

On this episode of This Week in Linux, we have SO MUCH DISTRO NEWS! In fact, we’ve got news from Fedora, PopOS, Red Hat, openSUSE, and a follow up for the Ubuntu 20.04 release. Last week, I said we’re going to give the official Ubuntu Flavours an extra week to discuss their 20.04 releases since there are so many to discuss and that time has come. There are 7 Ubuntu Flavours and all of them have a 20.04 release with some really interesting stuff happening in each one. If that wasn’t enough, Inkscape 1.0 has finally be released after 16 Years of continuous develop so this episode is just jam packed with Linux News. All that and much more on Your Weekly Source for Linux GNews!

