This Week in Linux 94: Mesa 20, PipeWire, Linux Be Scary, MyPaint, GTK, Microsoft Defender
On this episode of This Week in Linux, we got some new releases from core projects like Mesa & PipeWire and we also got some App News from MyPaint, GTK and a new convergent apps project called Maui. Then we’ll check out some distro news regarding the Untangle Firewall and some Red Hat news about CoreOS Container Linux. Later in the show, we’ll cover some really interesting news from Nvidia about Ray Tracing to Vulkan. Someone in the UK Police thought it was a good idea to warn parents their kids may become hackers and Microsoft announced their Microsoft Defender is coming to Linux. Then we’ll round out the show with some great deals for Games, Books and Comics from Humble Bundle. All that and much more on Your Weekly Source for Linux GNews!
Sponsored by: do.co/dln
Downloads & Media
Subscribe to This Week in Linux:MP3 RSS Feed Email Android YouTube
Become a Patron:
Other Links:
- https://michaeltunnell.com
- https://tuxdigital.com/linuxiseverywhere
- https://tuxdigital.com/linuxiseverywhereeu
“Affiliate Links to Help This Show” News:
- https://tuxdigital.com/go/humble-vr-bundle
- https://tuxdigital.com/go/humble-digital-tabletop-2
- https://tuxdigital.com/go/humble-best-of-polygon-game-dev
- https://tuxdigital.com/go/humble-cybersecurity-2020-wiley-books
- https://tuxdigital.com/go/humble-user-experience-ux-design-books
- https://tuxdigital.com/go/humble-bloodshot-2020-valiant-books
Segment Index
- 00:52 = Ryan (DasGeek) Intro · [destinationlinux.org]
- 01:06 = Mesa 20.0 Released (3D Graphics Library) · [Links: freedesktop.org, phoronix.com, gamingonlinux.com]
- 02:28 = PipeWire 0.3 Released · [pipewire.org]
- 04:26 = Sponsored by Digital Ocean · [do.co/dln]
- 05:43 = MyPaint v2.0.0 Released · [mypaint.org]
- 07:48 = GTK Website Gets Redesign · [Links: Before and After]
- 11:11 = Maui Project for Convergent Apps · [mauikit.org]
- 14:04 = Become a Patron of TuxDigital · [tuxdigital.com/contribute]
- 14:52 = TuxDigital on LBRY · [tuxdigital.com/lbry]
- 15:47 = Hardware Addicts podcast from DLN · [hardwareaddicts.org]
- 17:02 = New DLN YouTube channel (one stop shop) · [destinationlinux.network/youtube]
- 17:55 = Join the DLN Forum to become part of the DLN Community · [discourse.destinationlinux.network]
- 18:50 = Untangle NG Firewall 15.0 Released · [untangle.com]
- 20:44 = Container Linux Reaches End of Life · [coreos.com]
- 24:47 = NVIDIA Porting of Ray-Tracing To Vulkan · [devblogs.nvidia.com]
- 26:57 = UK Police: Your Kids May Become Hackers · [Links: @G_IW, @kalilinux, @NCA_UK, zdnet.com]
- 32:15 = Microsoft Defender ATP Preview for Linux · [microsoft.com]
- 36:31 = Humble Bundles Galore · (scroll up for links)
- 44:04 = Outro
Thanks, Michael - a lot here in this episode and I really enjoyed it I think the little intro from a creator of associated DLN show is a great idea - I love @dasgeek 's “Fill your brains” line!
Sounds like some sterling under-the-hood work is ongoing with Mesa and Pipeline. I have to say I’ve never quite got my head around Alsa / PulseAudio and never really had to setup Jack, which apparently is quite complex, so if it’s all going to be simplified in the future that’s good news. Also as far as GUI toolkits go, I’ve never really taken a liking to any of them, not Gtk, not Qt, nor the Microsoft helpings… I know Oracle aren’t the most open-source friendly organsation, but I settled on Java as a solution for portable GUIs before Oracle took over from Sun. To that end, I have to say Maui sounds a lot more interesting because it can also target mobile. I’d really like to see an effective platform for this as again, I’ve yet to find a portable GUI toolkit that I like for mobile development too. The Linux Be Scary sections were funny! No thanks to Microsoft Defender, especially after news of what Avast was caught doing recently
Hey Michael, I just wanted to comment regarding Microsoft Defender ATP, specifically your skepticism of businesses actually asking for it - I assure you they do exist. As was commented on one of the other DLN shows recently, this may actually prove to be a positive move for some of us who want to run Linux on our workstations but can’t due to corporate compliance policies regarding “approved” antivirus software. It likely won’t affect regular everyday users - but that’s very much not who Microsoft is targeting here. With an officially blessed AV solution this clears one more hurdle for Linux workstations in the enterprise.
Continue the discussion at discourse.destinationlinux.network