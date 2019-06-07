Here are 7 Reasons why Firefox is my favorite web browser to use. This is an opinion video and I don’t expect everyone agree with me but these are some of the reasons that I prefer to use Firefox over any other browser. There are many other reasons but I had to draw a line somewhere. 😀

Segment Index

00:46 = Open Source & Free Software

01:39 = Firefox Cares About the User Experience

07:51 = Firefox Uses Less Memory/Resources Than Chrome/ium

09:29 = Firefox Sync / Firefox Accounts (plus the other Firefox Services)

14:17 = Firefox Color (Easy UI Customization)

16:09 = Firefox’s Bookmarks System (Keyword Bookmarks & Bookmark Searching)

25:32 = Multi-Account Containers (Container Tabs)

