Episode 68 | This Week in Linux

   Shows This Week in Linux    2019-05-26  |  0

On this episode of This Week in Linux, we’re going to check out a lot of Distro News from openSUSE, Antergos Kali Linux, BlackArch, and Tails. Xfce is getting close to releasing their next big version, 4.14 so we’ll take a look at the first Pre-Release. We also got some new App releases for Firefox, Tor Browser, KDE’s Elisa Music Player, and a new file search tool called Drill. Later in the show, we’ll check out some interesting news from GitHub and their new Sponsor program as well as some rather unfortunate news for the Android-related smartphone company, Huawei. Then we’ll finish out the show with deals for Linux Games and some interesting ebooks from Humble Bundle. All that and much more on your Weekly Source for Linux GNews.

Downloads & Media:

MP3 OGG YouTube

Patron Exclusives:

Unedited Show Live Stream Aftershow Live Stream

Segment Index

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Subscribe to This Week in Linux
This Week in Linux
Recent Posts
Archives

TuxDigital

TuxDigital is a Educational media channel that advocates for Linux-based operating systems through teaching, training, and distribution of information. TuxDigital aims to help people Use, Learn, and Enjoy Linux.

Contribute

© 2019 TuxDigital

LiveStream Banner