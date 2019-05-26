Episode 68 | This Week in Linux
On this episode of This Week in Linux, we’re going to check out a lot of Distro News from openSUSE, Antergos Kali Linux, BlackArch, and Tails. Xfce is getting close to releasing their next big version, 4.14 so we’ll take a look at the first Pre-Release. We also got some new App releases for Firefox, Tor Browser, KDE’s Elisa Music Player, and a new file search tool called Drill. Later in the show, we’ll check out some interesting news from GitHub and their new Sponsor program as well as some rather unfortunate news for the Android-related smartphone company, Huawei. Then we’ll finish out the show with deals for Linux Games and some interesting ebooks from Humble Bundle. All that and much more on your Weekly Source for Linux GNews.
Patron Exclusives:Unedited Show Live Stream Aftershow Live Stream
Segment Index
- 00:51 = 10% OFF Linux is Everywhere Merch · [“Linux is Everywhere” Merch 10% OFF Sale (Coupon: FANFAVE)]
- 01:43 = openSUSE Leap 15.1 Released · [Links: Blog, Release Notes, Destination Linux 122]
- 04:48 = Xfce 4.14 Pre-Release · [link]
- 07:33 = Antergos Linux Project Ends · [link]
- 13:39 = Firefox 67 Released · [Links: Release Notes, Blog]
- 17:16 = Tor Browser 8.5 Released · [link]
- 18:59 = Become a Patron on Patreon or Sponsus · [Links: Patreon, Sponsus]
- 21:30 = Kali Linux 2019.2 Released · [link]
- 24:36 = BlackArch Linux 2019.06.01 Released · [link]
- 26:31 = Tails 3.14 Released · [link]
- 28:23 = SouthEast LinuxFest · [link]
- 30:36 = Elisa 0.4.0 Release · [link]
- 33:36 = Drill: Desktop File Search Utility · [link]
- 37:38 = GitHub Launches Sponsorship Program · [link]
- 41:48 = Google-Huawei Case Highlights The Importance Of Free Software · [link]
- 47:02 = Humble Bundle: tinyBuild Games, Computer Graphics Books, Secrets to Success Books
- 50:49 = Outro