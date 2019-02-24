Episode 56 | This Week in Linux

   Shows This Week in Linux    2019-02-24  |  0

On this episode of This Week in Linux, an Arbitrary Code Execution vulnerability was found in the Linux Kernel but it is quite what some sources are making it out to be. Rumors are going around for Ubuntu and Snaps but again it’s not what people are making it out to be. Then we’ll get into some actual gnews with some changes to Flathub, new releases for Geary, Digikam, Riot IM, Kali Linux, BackBox, and much more. We’ll also check out some interesting views about ARM shared by Linus Torvalds. All that and much more!

Sponsored by: do.co/tux

Downloads & Media:

MP3 OGG YouTube

Patron Exclusives:

Unedited Show Live Stream Aftershow Live Stream

Segment Index

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Subscribe to This Week in Linux
This Week in Linux
Recent Posts
Archives

TuxDigital

TuxDigital is a Educational media channel that advocates for Linux-based operating systems through teaching, training, and distribution of information. TuxDigital aims to help people Use, Learn, and Enjoy Linux.

Contribute

© 2019 TuxDigital

LiveStream Banner