Episode 56 | This Week in Linux
On this episode of This Week in Linux, an Arbitrary Code Execution vulnerability was found in the Linux Kernel but it is quite what some sources are making it out to be. Rumors are going around for Ubuntu and Snaps but again it’s not what people are making it out to be. Then we’ll get into some actual gnews with some changes to Flathub, new releases for Geary, Digikam, Riot IM, Kali Linux, BackBox, and much more. We’ll also check out some interesting views about ARM shared by Linus Torvalds. All that and much more!
Sponsored by: do.co/tux
Patron Exclusives:Unedited Show Live Stream Aftershow Live Stream
Subscribe to This Week in Linux:MP3 RSS Feed OGG RSS Feed Email Android YouTube
Segment Index
- 00:41 = Sponsored by Digital Ocean · [link]
- 01:42 = Linux Kernel Arbitrary Code Execution Vulnerability ·
- [Links: NIST.gov, Reddit Thread, systemd Tweet]
- 08:06 = Ubuntu NOT Replacing APT with Snaps ·
- 13:40 = Changes Coming to Flatpak’s Flathub · [link]
- 15:04 = Alfred: Automated Software Installation · [link]
- 19:35 = Geary 0.13.0 Released · [link]
- 23:24 = DigiKam 6.0 Released · [link]
- 25:27 = Riot IM 1.0 Released · [link]
- 30:37 = KDE Adding Matrix Messaging Infrastructure · [link]
- 33:10 = EasyOS 1.0.8 Released · [link]
- 37:05 = Kali Linux 2019.1 Released · [link]
- 39:45 = BackBox 5.3 Released · [link]
- 42:31 = Librem 5 Smartphone Delayed to Q3 · [link]
- 46:35 = Linus Torvalds on ARM in Server Space · [link]
- 51:18 = Redis Labs Drops Commons Clause · [link]
- 59:42 = Outro