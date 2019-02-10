Episode 54 | This Week in Linux

   Shows This Week in Linux    2019-02-10  |  0

AMD Radeon VII, Plasma 5.15, LibreOffice, Fedora, Flowblade, SystemRescueCd | This Week in Linux 54

On this episode of This Week in Linux, the new Radeon VII beast from AMD is out and we’ll check out some benchmarks from our friends at Phoronix. A new version of KDE Plasma is coming out soon, in just a couple of days, so we will have a look at what is coming in KDE Plasma 5.15. We got some new app releases from LibreOffice and Flowblade and there was a bunch of Distro News this week from Fedora, SystemRescueCd, Redcore Linux, and some new distros or at least new to me with Linux Kodachi & Refracta. Later in the show, we’ll cover some Gaming Sales from Humble Bundle and Steam. All that and much more!

