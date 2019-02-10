Episode 54 | This Week in Linux
AMD Radeon VII, Plasma 5.15, LibreOffice, Fedora, Flowblade, SystemRescueCd | This Week in Linux 54
On this episode of This Week in Linux, the new Radeon VII beast from AMD is out and we’ll check out some benchmarks from our friends at Phoronix. A new version of KDE Plasma is coming out soon, in just a couple of days, so we will have a look at what is coming in KDE Plasma 5.15. We got some new app releases from LibreOffice and Flowblade and there was a bunch of Distro News this week from Fedora, SystemRescueCd, Redcore Linux, and some new distros or at least new to me with Linux Kodachi & Refracta. Later in the show, we’ll cover some Gaming Sales from Humble Bundle and Steam. All that and much more!
Sponsored by: do.co/tux
Patron Exclusives:Unedited Show Live Stream Aftershow Live Stream
Subscribe to This Week in Linux:MP3 RSS Feed OGG RSS Feed Email Android YouTube
Segment Index
- 00:49 = Sponsored by Digital Ocean · [link]
- 01:51 = AMD Radeon VII Linux Benchmarks · [link]
- 05:34 = LibreOffice 6.2 Released · [link]
- 07:50 = Raspberry Pi Opens Retail Store · [link]
- 09:44 = Flowblade 2.0 Video Editor Released · [link]
- 12:29 = Plasma Mobile Developers AMA · [link]
- 14:45 = KDE Plasma 5.15 Releasing on Tuesday · [link]
- 18:49 = GNOME 3.32 Beta Released · [link]
- 24:32 = SystemRescueCd 6.0 Released & Re-based · [link]
- 26:46 = Fedora Logo Redesign & DNF User Counting · [Links: Logo Refresh, DNF User Counting]
- 29:21 = Linux Kodachi 6.0 Released · [link]
- 31:39 = Refracta 9.0 Released · [link]
- 33:37 = Redcore Linux 1812 Released · [link]
- 35:51 = Google Releases ClusterFuzz · [link]
- 37:58 = Humble Bundles: Games & Books · [Links: Paradox Games, Game Industry Books, Programming Cookbooks]
- 40:43 = The Mean Greens: Plastic Warfare · [link]
- 43:04 = Outro