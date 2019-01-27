Episode 52 | This Week in Linux

WINE 4.0, LXQt 0.14, Parrot OS, Mastodon, MythTV, Gitea, APT Vulnerability | This Week in Linux 52

On this episode of This Week in Linux, we got some big new releases from the WINE project, LXQt, Parrot OS, Mastodon, MythTV, Gitea, and many more! We’ll also check out a security issue regarding the APT package manager and a potential blunder coming to Chromium based browsers. Then we’ll cover a new really cool utility to control GPU Overclocking on Linux. Later in the show, we’ll check out some new Linux Hardware and some Linux Gaming news. All that and much more!

Sponsored by: do.co/tux

