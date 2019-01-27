Episode 52 | This Week in Linux
WINE 4.0, LXQt 0.14, Parrot OS, Mastodon, MythTV, Gitea, APT Vulnerability | This Week in Linux 52
On this episode of This Week in Linux, we got some big new releases from the WINE project, LXQt, Parrot OS, Mastodon, MythTV, Gitea, and many more! We’ll also check out a security issue regarding the APT package manager and a potential blunder coming to Chromium based browsers. Then we’ll cover a new really cool utility to control GPU Overclocking on Linux. Later in the show, we’ll check out some new Linux Hardware and some Linux Gaming news. All that and much more!
Segment Index
- 00:42 = Sponsored by Digital Ocean · [link]
- 01:34 = New Graphics Announcement & Request for Suggestions
- 03:50 = WINE 4.0 Released · [link]
- 06:16 = LXQt 0.14.0 Released · [link]
- 09:13 = Lubuntu Council & LXQt 0.14.0 · [Links: Blog Post, Tweet]
- 12:13 = Remote Code Execution in APT · [Links: Justi.cz, Debian.org]
- 18:12 = Parrot 4.5 Released · [link]
- 21:40 = PSA: Manjaro Stable Update Issue · [Links: Manjaro.org, Guide to Fix]
- 25:12 = Multipass 0.5.0 Released · [link]
- 26:47 = Mastodon 2.7 Released · [link]
- 32:00 = MythTV 30.0 released · [Links: Announcement, Release Notes]
- 35:35 = gotop: Terminal Graphical System Monitor · [link]
- 38:08 = Gitea 1.7.0 Released · [link]
- 43:42 = TuxClocker: Qt GPU overclocking GUI Utility · [Links: GitHub, Screenshot 1, Screenshot 2]
- 45:55 = Dockter: Container Image Builder · [link]
- 48:39 = Dell’s XPS 13 9380 Developer Edition · [link]
- 50:13 = Ad Blocker Break in Chrome Extension Manifest V3 · [Links: uBlock Origin Issue, ghacks.net]
- 54:29 = Humble Bundles for Games, Books & Comics · [Links: Games, Music Books, Comics]
