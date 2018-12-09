Episode 46 | This Week in Linux

On this episode of This Week in Linux, there is a LOT of interestng Beta news from Linux Mint, MX Linux, Mageia, and Valve announced Steam Link is coming to the Raspberry Pi. We’ll also check out some new releases from UBports’ Ubuntu Touch, WordPress and more. Later in the show, Microsoft throws in the towel on their Edge browser, NVIDIA Open Sources thier PhysX engine, and a lot of cool stuff in Linux Gaming. Then we’ll look at some Security News for Kubernetes, Quora and some unfortunate legal news regarding Encryption from Australia. All that and much more!



