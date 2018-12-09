Episode 46 | This Week in Linux
On this episode of This Week in Linux, there is a LOT of interestng Beta news from Linux Mint, MX Linux, Mageia, and Valve announced Steam Link is coming to the Raspberry Pi. We’ll also check out some new releases from UBports’ Ubuntu Touch, WordPress and more. Later in the show, Microsoft throws in the towel on their Edge browser, NVIDIA Open Sources thier PhysX engine, and a lot of cool stuff in Linux Gaming. Then we’ll look at some Security News for Kubernetes, Quora and some unfortunate legal news regarding Encryption from Australia. All that and much more!
Segment Index
- 01:21 = Ubuntu Touch OTA-6 Release · [link]
- 03:14 = Xubuntu To End 32-bit ISOs · [link]
- 05:26 = Linux Mint 19.1 “Tessa” BETA Released · [link]
- 10:43 = MX Linux 18 Beta 1 Released · [link]
- 14:21 = Mageia 7 Beta 1 Released · [link]
- 16:40 = WordPress 5.0 Released · [link]
- 20:33 = Steam Link Beta via Raspberry Pi! · [Links: Steam Store, GamingonLinux.com]
- 23:37 = NVIDIA Makes PhysX Open-Source · [Links: NVIDIA.com, Phoronix.com, GamingonLinux.com]
- 26:08 = Microsoft’s Edge Browser to be Chromium Based
- [Links: Windows.com, Mozilla.org, ZDNet, Phoronix.com]
- 31:17 = Critical Kubernetes Privilege Escalation · [link]
- 34:31 = Australia Implements Encryption-Busting Laws · [link]
- 42:59 = Emby Server Becomes Proprietary · [Links: GitHub Issue Inquiry, StreamServer.org]
- 47:10 = Quora Hacked, 100 Million Accounts Exposed · [link]
- 49:59 = CS:GO Introduces Battle Royale Mode and Goes FTP
- [Links: SteamPowered.com, Counter-Strike.net, GamingonLinux.com]
- 53:43 = Epic Games Announces New Game Store
- [Links: UnrealEngine.com, GamingonLinux.com, Phoronix.com]
