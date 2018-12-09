Episode 46 | This Week in Linux

   Shows This Week in Linux    2018-12-09  |  0

On this episode of This Week in Linux, there is a LOT of interestng Beta news from Linux Mint, MX Linux, Mageia, and Valve announced Steam Link is coming to the Raspberry Pi. We’ll also check out some new releases from UBports’ Ubuntu Touch, WordPress and more. Later in the show, Microsoft throws in the towel on their Edge browser, NVIDIA Open Sources thier PhysX engine, and a lot of cool stuff in Linux Gaming. Then we’ll look at some Security News for Kubernetes, Quora and some unfortunate legal news regarding Encryption from Australia. All that and much more!

Downloads & Media:

MP3 OGG YouTube

Patron Exclusives:

Unedited Show Live Stream Aftershow Live Stream

Segment Index

 

Subscribe to This Week in Linux
This Week in Linux
Recent Posts
Archives

TuxDigital

TuxDigital is a Educational media channel that advocates for Linux-based operating systems through teaching, training, and distribution of information. TuxDigital aims to help people Use, Learn, and Enjoy Linux.

Contribute

© 2018 TuxDigital

LiveStream Banner