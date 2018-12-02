Episode 45 | This Week in Linux

On this episode of This Week in Linux, we follow up on the Kernel Performance issues we discussed last week. There may be a new contender in the Mobile market using Plasma Mobile. We’ll also check out some distro news from Fedora, BlackArch and Intel’s Clear Linux. A lot of exciting App News was released this week for upcoming releases to Blender, Kodi., and more. Later in the show, we’ll check out a new game from Valve and some Security News. All that and much more!



Segment Index