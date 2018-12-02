Episode 45 | This Week in Linux

On this episode of This Week in Linux, we follow up on the Kernel Performance issues we discussed last week. There may be a new contender in the Mobile market using Plasma Mobile. We’ll also check out some distro news from Fedora, BlackArch and Intel’s Clear Linux. A lot of exciting App News was released this week for upcoming releases to Blender, Kodi., and more. Later in the show, we’ll check out a new game from Valve and some Security News. All that and much more!

Segment Index

  • 00:40 = 20% OFF Coupon for the “Linux is Everywere” Shirt · [link]
  • 01:24 = Kernel STIBP Patch Backports Reverted · [link]
  • 03:33 = Necuno Mobile with Plasma Mobile · [link]
  • 06:45 = Fedora 31 Potential Retooling Delay · [link]
  • 10:56 = Blender 2.80 Beta Released · [Links: blog, video]
  • 16:13 = Kodi v18 “Leia” RC1 – A New Hope · [link]
  • 22:15 = Midori 7.0 Released · [link]
  • 25:25 = Yakyak – Desktop Client for Google Hangouts · [link]
  • 27:50 = Google to Discontinue Google Hangouts · [link]
  • 29:28 = BlackArch Linux 2018.12.01 Released · [link]
  • 31:59 = Intel’s Clear Linux New Desktop Installer · [link]
  • 33:56 = Valve’s Artifact: Day-1 Linux Suupport · [Links: site, steam store, Destination Linux 98]
  • 36:40 = Amazon Launches ARM Graviton CPU · [link]
  • 41:15 = Node.js Event-Stream Hack · [link]
  • 46:09 = Marriott Data Breach of 500 Million Guests · [link]
  • 47:57 = Linux Foundation Partners RISC-V Foundation · [link]
  • 50:05 = Facebook’s BOLT: Speed-Up Linux Binaries · [link]

 

This Week in Linux
