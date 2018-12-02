Episode 45 | This Week in Linux
On this episode of This Week in Linux, we follow up on the Kernel Performance issues we discussed last week. There may be a new contender in the Mobile market using Plasma Mobile. We’ll also check out some distro news from Fedora, BlackArch and Intel’s Clear Linux. A lot of exciting App News was released this week for upcoming releases to Blender, Kodi., and more. Later in the show, we’ll check out a new game from Valve and some Security News. All that and much more!
Segment Index
- 00:40 = 20% OFF Coupon for the “Linux is Everywere” Shirt · [link]
- 01:24 = Kernel STIBP Patch Backports Reverted · [link]
- 03:33 = Necuno Mobile with Plasma Mobile · [link]
- 06:45 = Fedora 31 Potential Retooling Delay · [link]
- 10:56 = Blender 2.80 Beta Released · [Links: blog, video]
- 16:13 = Kodi v18 “Leia” RC1 – A New Hope · [link]
- 22:15 = Midori 7.0 Released · [link]
- 25:25 = Yakyak – Desktop Client for Google Hangouts · [link]
- 27:50 = Google to Discontinue Google Hangouts · [link]
- 29:28 = BlackArch Linux 2018.12.01 Released · [link]
- 31:59 = Intel’s Clear Linux New Desktop Installer · [link]
- 33:56 = Valve’s Artifact: Day-1 Linux Suupport · [Links: site, steam store, Destination Linux 98]
- 36:40 = Amazon Launches ARM Graviton CPU · [link]
- 41:15 = Node.js Event-Stream Hack · [link]
- 46:09 = Marriott Data Breach of 500 Million Guests · [link]
- 47:57 = Linux Foundation Partners RISC-V Foundation · [link]
- 50:05 = Facebook’s BOLT: Speed-Up Linux Binaries · [link]