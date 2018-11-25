Episode 44 | This Week in Linux

On this episode of This Week in Linux. We take a look at the latest Raspberry Pi, Linus has some comments on some performance issues with recent Spectre mitigations, Canonical announced 10 Years Support for Ubuntu 18.04. We’ll also be checking out a bunch of distro releases from Void Linux, Slax, Deeping, Whonix and even a beta from Red Hat. Later in the show, we’ll cover some Security News as well as some awesome sales going on for Linux Games right now! All that and much more!

I’m Michael Tunnell with TuxDigital and this is your Weekly Source for Linux GNews.



