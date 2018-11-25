Episode 44 | This Week in Linux

   Shows This Week in Linux    2018-11-25  |  0

On this episode of This Week in Linux. We take a look at the latest Raspberry Pi, Linus has some comments on some performance issues with recent Spectre mitigations, Canonical announced 10 Years Support for Ubuntu 18.04. We’ll also be checking out a bunch of distro releases from Void Linux, Slax, Deeping, Whonix and even a beta from Red Hat. Later in the show, we’ll cover some Security News as well as some awesome sales going on for Linux Games right now! All that and much more!

I’m Michael Tunnell with TuxDigital and this is your Weekly Source for Linux GNews.

Downloads & Media:

MP3 OGG YouTube

Patron Exclusives:

Unedited Show Live Stream Aftershow Live Stream

Segment Index

 

Subscribe to This Week in Linux
This Week in Linux
Recent Posts
Archives

TuxDigital

TuxDigital is a Educational media channel that advocates for Linux-based operating systems through teaching, training, and distribution of information. TuxDigital aims to help people Use, Learn, and Enjoy Linux.

Contribute

© 2018 TuxDigital

LiveStream Banner