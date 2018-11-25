Episode 44 | This Week in Linux
On this episode of This Week in Linux. We take a look at the latest Raspberry Pi, Linus has some comments on some performance issues with recent Spectre mitigations, Canonical announced 10 Years Support for Ubuntu 18.04. We’ll also be checking out a bunch of distro releases from Void Linux, Slax, Deeping, Whonix and even a beta from Red Hat. Later in the show, we’ll cover some Security News as well as some awesome sales going on for Linux Games right now! All that and much more!
I’m Michael Tunnell with TuxDigital and this is your Weekly Source for Linux GNews.
Segment Index
- 00:42 = Apology for missing last week
- 01:01 = Raspberry Pi 3 A+ = $25 USD · [link]
- 03:33 = Home Assistant: Open Source Home Automation · [link]
- 05:22 = Linus Torvalds Comments On STIBP · [link]
- 08:06 = 10 Years Support for Ubuntu 18.04 · [link]
- 11:05 = egmde: a project that uses Mir · [link]
- 13:19 = Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 Beta · [link]
- 17:30 = Void Linux 20181111 Released · [link]
- 19:53 = Slax 9.6.0 Released · [link]
- 22:38 = deepin 15.8 Released · [link]
- 28:27 = Whonix 14 Released · [link]
- 30:22 = Mozilla Fights On For Net Neutrality · [link]
- 35:28 = New IoT Security Regulations · [link]
- 38:06 = WordPress Plugin Zero-day Vulnerability · [link]
- 41:05 = Instagram Plaintext Passwords Bug · [Links: 1, 2]
- 44:13 = Linux Gaming Autumn Sales
- 49:48 = SuperTuxKart · [link]
- 51:54 = SuperTux · [link]
- 53:46 = Outro