Episode 38 | This Week in Linux
On this episode of This Week in Linux, we discuss the new Code of Conduct in the Linux kernel. Purism announces a new product offering with the Librem Key. We’ll also check out some distro releases from Solus, Quirky, and Escuelas Linux. Then we’ll cover some of the latest beta releases from elementary OS and Fedora. Later in the show, we’ll cover so great Linux Gaming sales going on this week. All that and much more!
Segment Index
- 00:35 = Linux Kernel Adopts A Code of Conduct · [link]
- 07:01 = Purism Announces The “Librem Key” · [link]
- 10:22 = Quirky 8.7.1 · [link]
- 12:14 = Escuelas Linux’s 20th Anniversary · [link]
- 14:25 = elementary OS Juno Beta 2 · [link]
- 16:29 = elementary AMA · [link]
- 18:43 = Solus Releases Version “3.9999” · [link]
- 20:55 = Fedora 29 Beta Coming Soon · [link]
- 21:51 = Krita AMA (Drawing/Painting Software) · [Links: 1, 2]
- 23:35 = Ubuntu Desktop Images for Hyper-V · [link]
- 25:26 = Mir Release 1.0 – IoT Graphics · [link]
- 27:49 = Chrome OS 69 Goes Stable with Crostini · [Links: 1, 2]
- 29:47 = Fanatical’s Massive “Bundle Blast” Sale · [link]
- 31:30 = Humble Game Development Book Bundle · [link]
- 33:23 = The Culling Goes Free to Play (Battle Royale) · [link]
- 35:01 = Outro