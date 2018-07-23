Episode 33 | This Week in Linux
On this episode of This Week in Linux, we celebrate the 25th Anniversary of Slackware, Humble Bundle is running a “Linux Geek Bundle”, Microsoft makes PowerShell Available as a Snap, and we get a sneak peak at System76 Manufacturing Facility. We got a lot of App News this week with a new release of Latte Dock 0.8, preview builds for the music production tool – REAPER and then we’ll check out some cool projects starting with Almond, an Open Virtual Assistantm, and hledger, a command line accounting software. Librem 5 Development Boards have been delayed, and Liberapay Is In Trouble. Then in Gaming News, we’ll check out a Guitar Hero clone and the upgrades to the Atari VCS. Finally rounding out the show, we talk about why Proprietary Software is awful for security. Reports have found that a Voting Machine Vendor installed remote access software, Airport data breach and Cisco’s troubles with backdoors. All that and much more!
Segment Index
- 00:00 = Intro
- 01:10 = TuxDigital Patreon Plug · [link]
- 01:33 = 25 Years of Slackware · [link]
- 03:18 = Microsoft’s PowerShell Available as a Snap · [link]
- 04:45 = Latte Dock 0.8 Released · [link]
- 07:47 = REAPER 5.93 New Linux-Native Builds · [link]
- 09:27 = System76 Manufacturing Facility Sneak Peak · [link]
- 10:57 = Liberapay Is In Trouble · [link]
- 14:08 = hledger 1.10 · [link]
- 15:19 = Librem 5 Development Boards Delays · [link]
- 17:48 = Almond: Open Virtual Assistant · [link]
- 19:48 = Humble Linux Geek Bundle · [link]
- 21:26 = Clone Hero: Guitar Hero clone · [link]
- 24:13 = Atari VCS Hardware Upgraded · [link]
- 26:39 = Voting Machine Vendor Installed RDP Software · [Links: 1, 2]
- 29:24 = More Backdoors Found In Cisco’s Routers · [Links: 1, 2, 3]
- 33:15 = Outro