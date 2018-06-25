Episode 30 | This Week in Linux
On this episode of This Week in Linux, we take a look at some Distro News with Peppermint 9, Devuan 2.0, GeckoLinux which is based on openSUSE Leap 15 and then we take a closer look at Linux Mint 19 which should release soon.
New version of KDE Plasma with 5.13 and PulseAudio 12.0 have been announced. Later in the show we take a look at Ubuntu Report’s first look at the desktop metrics and a project to run WINE applications inside of Flatpaks.
There may be a revolution coming for IRC thanks to Private Internet Access and then in Linux Gaming we check out some great discounts thanks to the Fanatical Sale and the Steam Summer Sale.
Then we’ll discuss some security issues found in Docker. All that and much more.
Patron Exclusives:Unedited Show Live Stream Aftershow Live Stream
Segment Index
- 01:18 = “Linux is Everywhere” T-Shirt · [link]
- 01:43 = Peppermint 9 Released · [link]
- 03:19 = KDE Plasma 5.13 Released · [link]
- 06:45 = PulseAudio 12.0 Released · [link]
- 08:00 = First Look at Ubuntu Report Data · [link]
- 10:23 = Linux Mint 19 “Tara” Beta · [Links: 1, 2, 3, 4]
- 14:13 = Purism’s Librem 5 Update · [link]
- 17:13 = Winepak Project Announced · [link]
- 19:00 = Microsoft Buys GitHub · [link]
- 22:55 = Google’s VR180 Creator Tool · [Links: 1, 2]
- 24:29 = Gifcurry – Video to Gif Maker · [link]
- 25:37 = Timekpr Revived · [link]
- 26:53 = PeerTube Reaches Crowdfunding Goal · [link]
- 29:33 = Fedora CoreOS Announced · [link]
- 31:26 = Devuan GNU/Linux 2.0 “ASCII” · [link]
- 33:03 = GeckoLinux with Leap 15 · [link]
- 35:30 = PIA’s IRC Revolution · [link]
- 40:13 = Docker CryptoMiner Issues · [link]
- 42:48 = Steam Summer Sale & Fanatical Sale · [Links: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7]
- 49:24 = Turok Remastered on Linux · [Links: 1, 2]
- 52:11 = Play TrackMania Nations Forever via Snap · [link]
- 55:17 = EU Parliament Wants to Ruin the Internet · [link]
- 59:15 = Outro