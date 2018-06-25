Episode 30 | This Week in Linux

On this episode of This Week in Linux, we take a look at some Distro News with Peppermint 9, Devuan 2.0, GeckoLinux which is based on openSUSE Leap 15 and then we take a closer look at Linux Mint 19 which should release soon.

New version of KDE Plasma with 5.13 and PulseAudio 12.0 have been announced. Later in the show we take a look at Ubuntu Report’s first look at the desktop metrics and a project to run WINE applications inside of Flatpaks.

There may be a revolution coming for IRC thanks to Private Internet Access and then in Linux Gaming we check out some great discounts thanks to the Fanatical Sale and the Steam Summer Sale.

Then we’ll discuss some security issues found in Docker. All that and much more.



